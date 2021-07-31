Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$9.59

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG opened at C$7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 41.68. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

