Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) PT at $133.33

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

