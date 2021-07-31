Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NYSE TRGP opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

