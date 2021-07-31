Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $39.00

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EQH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 2,801,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,621. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
