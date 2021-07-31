Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $39.00

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 2,801,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,621. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

