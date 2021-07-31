Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 453.75

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

A number of research firms have commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

LON:BOO traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 12,729,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,938. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.25.

In other news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

