Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

