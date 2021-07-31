Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.56. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,498,000 after buying an additional 120,812 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

