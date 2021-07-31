Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Earnings of $7.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings of $7.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.53. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $7.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $31.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.95 to $32.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $34.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $37.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,473.71. 139,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,375.27. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $900.22 and a 52-week high of $1,519.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

