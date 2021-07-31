Analysts Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will announce ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings of ($4.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLXE stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $172,469.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $74,736.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,393 shares of company stock worth $556,630 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

