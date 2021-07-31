Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

