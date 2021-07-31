Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

