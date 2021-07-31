Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $824.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

