Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $383.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.65 million and the lowest is $375.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $343.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 1,261,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.