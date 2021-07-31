Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 89.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

