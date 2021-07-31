Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 500,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,416 shares of company stock worth $3,925,518. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

