Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce $5.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.47 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 508.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.44 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,095,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,632. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

