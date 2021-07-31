Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share of ($1.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $184.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.