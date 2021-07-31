Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share of ($1.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $184.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

