Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,343 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

