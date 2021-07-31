Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 160,389 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,389 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

