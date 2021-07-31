Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE opened at $223.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

