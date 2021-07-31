Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 4,419 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wix.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

