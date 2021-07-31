Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.84 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.