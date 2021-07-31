AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

