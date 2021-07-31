AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.