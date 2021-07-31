AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.
Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
