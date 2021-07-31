Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,385 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Xencor by 16.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 398.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

