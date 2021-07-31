Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 334.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 1,027,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,381,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,937,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,013,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17.

