American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.25 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

