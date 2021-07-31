American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. 631,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

