American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 120,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $378.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

