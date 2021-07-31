American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.21. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 82,511 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.75.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42. The company has a market cap of C$325.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.