American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

