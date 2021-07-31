Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

