Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

