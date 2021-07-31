Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,200.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,126.19.

AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

