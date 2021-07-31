Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Amazon.com stock traded down $272.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. 9,883,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.65.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.23.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

