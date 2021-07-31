Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

