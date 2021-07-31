Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 425.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $62.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

