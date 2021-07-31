AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.67.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.