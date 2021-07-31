Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ALTG opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

