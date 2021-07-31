Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

