Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

