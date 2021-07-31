Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.