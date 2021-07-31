Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

