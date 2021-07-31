Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.25 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

NYSE ADS traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $93.25. 1,136,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

