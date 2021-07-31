Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

