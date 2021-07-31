Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

