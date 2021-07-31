Alison Bauerlein Sells 9,632 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of INGN opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
