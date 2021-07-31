Alison Bauerlein Sells 9,632 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INGN opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

