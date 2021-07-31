Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $695.80. 967,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $697.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.