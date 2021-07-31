Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

BABA traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 17,250,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

