Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

ACI stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

